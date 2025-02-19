Inside The Wizards

Wizards Rookies Making NBA History

The Washington Wizards have four first-round picks from the 2024 NBA Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Wizards guard Carlton Carrington (8) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Wizards guard Carlton Carrington (8) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards have four of the first 24 picks from the 2024 NBA Draft on their roster.

They started off with just the No. 2 overall pick in Alex Sarr before making draft day deals to acquire Bub Carrington at No. 14 and Kyshawn George at No. 24. Then, at the trade deadline earlier this month, the Wizards brought No. 23 overall pick AJ Johnson into the fold after a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

ESPN writer Jeremy Woo highlighted the Wizards' efforts with their rookie class.

"Washington's first-round pick trio of Sarr, Carrington and George is averaging over 25 minutes per game each, making the Wizards the first team since the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021-22 to play three rookies that often -- the three have totaled 3,885 minutes together," Woo writes.

"The Wizards' trio started together for the sixth time on Feb. 12 against the Indiana Pacers, with new addition AJ Johnson coming off the bench, making them the only team in the NBA to play four first-rounders from last year's draft in the same game. Johnson had mainly played in the G League prior to his trade from the Bucks but should get more playing time in Washington. Carrington and George were each playing some of their best basketball of the season going into the break."

The Wizards are expected to continue rolling out their rookies in the second half of the season, and that's the best thing the team has going for itself right now. The Wizards' rookies are expected to get a lot of reps, and while not all of them will be pretty, they can be valuable towards their development.

Not every rookie in the NBA gets that opportunity to make mistakes while playing heavy minutes in the league, so the Wizards' first-year players should embrace the moment.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News