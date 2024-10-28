Wizards Should Trade Star to Open Door for Rookie
The Washington Wizards should unquestionably be one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, and they will likely get even worse once they move some of their top veterans.
Of course, that isn't necessarily a bad thing, as they should really be aiming to land as high of a draft pick as they possibly can (cough...they should tank).
One of the Wizards' prime trade candidates is forward Kyle Kuzma, who will probably have the most trade value of any of Washington's players.
Kuzma is 29 years old, so there really is no need for the Wizards to keep him around. Not only would trading him be smart to recoup some assets, but it would also open up playing time for rookie forward Kyshawn George.
Washington selected George with the 24th overall pick of the NBA Draft back in June, and it seems pretty clear that the Wizards fully intend on playing him significant minutes.
Through the first two games of the 2024-25 campaign, George is averaging 23.5 minutes a night. He has been struggling, yes, but his playing time is a clear sign that Washington believes in him going forward.
Ergo, the Wizards should move Kuzma in order to clear the way for George.
George spent one season at the University of Miami, where he averaged 7.6 points per game on 42.6/40.8/77.8 shooting splits.
He didn't exactly light it up with the Hurricanes, but he displayed obvious potential as a three-and-D wing. George has a very impressive perimeter shot, and his length and athleticism allows him to guard multiple positions effectively.
George is not one of Washington's top young names, as Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington and Corey Kispert are all generally viewed ahead of him in the pecking order. However, there is a chance that he could end up being one of the Wizards' most useful players.
It doesn't make much sense for Washington to stall here. Yes, the Wizards have until February to trade Kuzma, but why wait? They may as well move him early and fully commit to George.
