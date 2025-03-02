Wizards Sign Justin Champagnie to Multi-Year Deal
Justin Champagnie has put pen to paper and has signed a four-year, $10 million deal to stay with the Washington Wizards organization, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reports.
Champagnie has been excellent for the Wizards this year, averaging 7.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game as a key contributor on a two-way deal this season.
Champagnie was invited to the G League Next Up Game during this year's All-Star Weekend, receiving the second-most fan votes for the game just behind Memphis Hustle's Yuki Kawamura.
After signing a ten-day contract with the Wizards in February of 2024, Champagnie has played in 55 NBA games with the team. His career high came with the team in an overtime loss to the New York Knicks on December 28, where Champagnie scored 31 points, as well as corralling ten rebounds and two steals in a four-point loss.
Shooting 50.4% from the field and 37.6% from three this season, it was a matter of time before Champagnie was signed to a deal. The four-year deal will allow Champagnie to continue to prove himself on a team with little starpower, providing a budding talent more playing time.
While Champagnie is looked at as more of a older presence on the team compared to the rookies in Bub Carrington, Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George, Champagnie is just 23 years old and will have plenty of time to develop on the Wizards.
