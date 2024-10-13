Wizards Sign Two Young Exhibit 10 Deals
The Washinton Wizards have made roster moves this morning, signing 2024 Summer League participants Taylor Funk and John Butler Jr. to Exhibit 10 contracts.
These moves come off a busy weekend of moves for the Wizards, who signed Erik Stevenson to an Exhibit 10 on Friday as well as waiving Kira Lewis Jr. and Leaky Black on Saturday.
Under the NBA salary rules, an Exhibit 10 contract is a non-guaranteed one-year contract that the team has an option to convert to a two-way deal between the G-League and the NBA. The conversion must occur before the regular season begins, and is meant to give money to players on NBA training camp rosters. In addition to that, any player who spends a minimum of 60 days in the G-League on an Exhibit 10 deal is eligible for a bonus up to $50,000.
Butler Jr. is now entering his second season with the Wizards organization as well as his second season in the NBA system, as he spent 16 games in 2023-24 with the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards G-League affiliate. In 16 games played, Butler Jr. averaged 7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.
Funk is entering his first season with the Wizards organization after spending the beginning of the 2023-24 season playing for the Boston Celtics G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, before being traded to the Wizards organization on December 26, 2023.
As a member of the Maine Celtics, Funk averaged 7.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. However, his marquee performance of his career to this point came during Summer League, where his 29 points off 8 three pointers, four rebounds and five assists led the Wizards to a 91-79 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Both players will now have until the season opener against the Boston Celtics on October 24 to prove their worth and earn a two-way deal.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!