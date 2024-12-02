Wizards Urged to Make Trade With Heat
The Washington Wizards should be a team to watch during the NBA trade season over the next two months as they look to improve their squad.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes that the Wizards should look into targeting Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic.
"The Washington Wizards, much like the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets, should be looking to further their rebuilding efforts before the deadline by swapping vets for young talent," Swartz writes. "Jović, 21, is in his third year with the Heat and has shown flashes on both ends of the ball. The 6'10" Serbian would pair nicely with Alex Sarr in the Wizards frontcourt."
The Heat like Jovic, but they will have to make a decision on him very soon considering he has just one more full year on his contract after the season.
The Serbian forward is averaging 7.7 points per game so far this season, though an ankle injury has kept him out of the lineup for the past few games.
The future remains uncertain for Jovic as his space on the Heat for the long haul is uncertain. With Bam Adebayo locking down the center spot for years to come, the Heat need a power forward to fit alongside him. Haywood Highsmith has taken his spot in the starting lineup for the time being, but it remains to be seen if he will stay there when Jovic returns.
Adding Jovic to the frontcourt could make the Wizards very dangerous defensively with their size, and it's a move that Washington should consider if it is presented to the team.
The Wizards are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the final game of this year's Emirates NBA Cup. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!