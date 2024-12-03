Inside The Wizards

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Preview: NBA Cup Play Concludes

The Cleveland Cavaliers face off against the Washington Wizards.

Oct 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) takes a jump shot against the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are playing in their final Emirates NBA Cup matchup tonight as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in East Group C.

Though the Cavs and Wizards have already been eliminated, tonight's game still counts towards the regular season, where the two teams could not be further apart in the standings.

The Wizards sit 14.5 games behind the Cavaliers despite only being a few days into December. While the Wizards have lost 16 of their first 18 games, the Cavs have won 18 of their first 21 games, compiling the best record in the NBA so far this season.

The Wizards and Cavs met back on Oct. 26 in the nation's capital, where Cleveland pulled off a 135-116 win in Washington.

The Cavs are coming off a big win at home on Sunday against the Boston Celtics, who sit in second place in the Eastern Conference. If the Cavs play like they did against the Celtics (and like most of their games so far this season), they should have no trouble beating the Wizards, who are hoping to grab their first win since Oct. 30 over the Atlanta Hawks.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Information

  • Date, Location: Tuesday, December 3 - RocketMortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Injury Report

Washington Wizards

  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
  • PF Kyle Kuzma (OUT - ribs)
  • C Tristan Vukcevic (OUT - knee)

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • SF Emoni Bates (OUT - knee)
  • SF Max Strus (OUT - ankle)
  • PF Dean Wade (OUT - ankle)

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

  • PG Malcolm Brogdon
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Alex Sarr
  • C Jonas Valanciunas

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • PG Darius Garland
  • SG Donovan Mitchell
  • SF Isaac Okoro
  • PF Evan Mobley
  • C Jarrett Allen

