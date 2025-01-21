Wizards Could Dominate Rising Stars Challenge
The Washington Wizards might not have many wins this season, but they have a lot of youth developing to get ready for the future.
That could make the Wizards a popular team for the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend on Feb. 14 in San Francisco.
"It’s another 10-game losing streak for the Wizards, who are halfway toward 70 losses. They are playing three rookies more than 25 minutes per game: Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George. Sophomore Bilal Coulibaly leads the team with 33.4 minutes per game. All four of those players are under 42 percent from the field. That’s how you tank. We could see all four in the Rising Stars event, though," The Athletic's Law Murray writes.
Of the foursome, Coulibaly has looked the best on both ends of the floor, averaging 12.1 points per game. He started off hot at the beginning of the season, but he has cooled off in recent weeks.
Sarr has been the best among the rookies, averaging 11.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He was the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December and is still making strides in his rookie season.
Bub Carrington has assumed the role of starting point guard and is the leading rookie for assists in the NBA. Carrington is still showing some progress and is proving that time will help for his development.
As for George, he is still trying to gain his footing in the league, but he has done enough to warrant consideration for being in the rotation moving forward.
The Wizards are back in action tonight as they take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena.
