Wizards Linked to Knicks in Trade Idea

The Washington Wizards could find common ground on a trade with the New York Knicks.

Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) steals the ball from Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) steals the ball from Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are two weeks away from the NBA Trade Deadline, where a decision will be made regarding the future of veteran center Jonas Valanciunas.

Valanciunas, 32, is one of the top big men in trade rumors given the fact that he plays for the Wizards, who are the worst team in the league and could look to trade players on the roster for future assets.

One team looking for a center is the New York Knicks, and SNY insider Ian Begley suggested a deal that would send Valanciunas to the Big Apple for Mitchell Robinson and a 2025 first-round pick.

"If New York is worried about Robinson’s return timeline, getting a healthy veteran center in his place is one avenue they could consider. Robinson is the superior big with a better fitting skillset when both are at their best, but Valanciunas could arguably be more dependable down the stretch of this season," Begley writes.

"Valanciunas is a big body who can rebound well and provide some instant offense in the post, as well as some creation as a high post hub. The Knicks aren’t going to get much value back in any of these deals, and this one includes giving Washington back a strongly-protected first-round pick that converts to two seconds in a couple of drafts."

The prize wouldn't be Robinson, but rather the extra 2025 first-round pick. That could help the Wizards in a loaded draft class this summer.

Robinson hasn't played for the Knicks this season as he's recovering from offseason ankle surgery, so the Wizards wouldn't be likely to play him very much. Instead, it could open up more playing time and opportunities for rookie Alex Sarr and second-year pro Tristan Vukcevic, who is on a two-way contract.

