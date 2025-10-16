Wizards Trade Path Open After Malcolm Brogdon Retirement
Former Washington Wizards player and former Sixth Man of the Year, Malcolm Brogdon, retired from the NBA this week. Brogdon did not spend much time in Washington, as his time with the Wizards was limited to 24 games last season. He then appeared to be trying to make a stint with the New York Knicks, with whom he played during the preseason. The Knicks needed some desperate bench depth, and Brogdon was supposed to fix that.
Now, with the decorated veteran retiring from the sport of basketball, the Knicks once again have a problem with their depth. With multiple free agents now being signed, the only path the Knicks can take would be through a trade. The good thing is that the Wizards can put together the perfect package for both sides.
One player who seems the most tradeable on the Wizards is Corey Kispert. Although he would be a great fit in New York and open up time for the other forwards in Washington, it cannot happen financially. The Knicks are already over the first apron, so they cannot take in any more money. The only player that could make this trade doable would be Mitchell Robinson, and the Knicks are not going to give him up and sacrifice their center depth. So Kispert is off the table.
The goal of this trade would be to regain the rights from the first-round draft pick this year from the Wizards, and no longer have it protected. That way, if Washington falls outside the top eight, they still have the pick. The squad could also try to get another pick in return. Maybe a first or a second-rounder in the 2026 draft. There are only two players, though, that could command that kind of return.
Bub Carrington and Bilal Coulibaly would be one of the two players involved in a trade with the Knicks. Before you click away after reading that sentence, just hear me out on the suggestion. This is not the first time the Wizards community has thought about trading either player.
For Carrington, recent online discussions among the fanbase have become prevalent due to the preseason. The starting point guard had an abysmal performance against the Toronto Raptors. Carrington missed all of his shots from the field and was arguably the worst player on the hardwood. With a class headlined by generational guard prospect Darryn Peterson and having rookie Tre Johnson, Carrington's time with Washington might actually be coming to a close.
Then, with Coulibaly, this was discussed during the summer and again recently, considering how stacked the wing and forward group is for the Wizards. Cam Whitmore, Kyshawn George, Khris Middelton, and even Kispert have looked great or at the minimum decent in the preseason. At times, during preseason and during FIBA play, George has looked like a much better player than Coulibaly. Whitmore also looks great, while Kispert seems like a long-term piece in the DMV.
This upcoming draft also has a plethora of great forwards that could end up taking away Coulibaly's starting spot. AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Nate Ament, and Koa Peat are just a few names on the list. The second round also has some decent forwards that can come off the bench, like Kam Williams out of Kentucky. Washington already has two draft picks this year, thanks to the Oklahoma City Thunder. That pick should be at the end of the first, but talent will still be lurking there for every position.
The Knicks need added bench depth, and the Wizards have two players who could be solid additions for them. In return, Washington could take a young player like Pacome Dadiet or Tyler Kolek. If Coulibaly is getting traded, though, it does become more difficult with his contract. In return, a player like Miles McBride or Guerschon Yabusele would have to be included.
This trade idea is not far from fathomable, as it is realistic. The Knicks need depth, and one of Carrington or Coulibaly will be left behind after the 2026 draft. Both players could change that notion if they have a standout season, but the future looks bleak for the two youngsters.
