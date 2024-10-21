Wizards Tried to Trade Two Players
The Washington Wizards were reported to be active in trade discussions last week. It was reported that they were trying to trade a guaranteed salary in order to keep talented guard Jared Butler on the roster.
However, despite the report of the Wizards trying to make a trade to keep Butler, they ended up waiving him.
Now, it has been reported that Washington was trying to trade two specific players.
According to a report from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Wizards were shopping both Johnny Davis and Patrick Baldwin in trade talks. Clearly, they were unable to get interest or at least the right offer for either player.
Davis, the team's former No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has not worked out. He has failed to develop into a rotation player and has been a major disappointment.
Last season, he ended up averaging just 3.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game in 50 appearances and six starts.
Baldwin, on the other hand, had an even smaller role for Washington. He played in just 38 games, getting seven starts. He averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.
Both players are still young, with Davis being just 22 years old and Baldwin being 21. There is a good chance that the team will remain open to trading both players. Butler is still available to be brought back at this point in time if they can find a home for either young piece.
Obviously, the Wizards are going to be a team to monitor very closely throughout the season. Outside of Davis and Baldwin, there is belief that Washington could trade names like Malcolm Brogdon, Jonas Valanciunas, and even Kyle Kuzma.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Washington. A trade seems to be in their future and both Davis and Baldwin will be names to keep an eye on.
