Wizards' Will Dawkins Opens Up on Team’s Season
There is an overall feeling that everyone within a company hopes and dreams of, commendation from Human Resources. The HR department is the department that decided to make a change with you. Of course, you want to always impress them every opportunity you get. That is so with the Washington Wizards.
The Wizards have had a major overhaul over the years. Trading Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma was a move that needed to be done. Moving on from former Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr is yet another move that needed to be done. Additionally, starting over with General Manager Will Dawkins was a move that not only needed to be done, but has been for the betterment of the team.
Dawkins has indeed made his imprint and made a huge impact for the Wizards thus far. When asked about the overall season of the Wizards, Dawkins said, “The 2024-25 season was not the easiest to navigate, but I feel like we did so with great energy and great connectedness. While I'd say the season was far from linear, we finished off on a good note.”
In the last game of the season with nothing to play for, Wizards Rookie Bub Carrington gave us all hope and something to look forward to next season as he hit a game-winning shot against the Miami Heat. The other rookies of the Wizards played well to finish the season as well. Additionally, Jordan Poole has looked like an All-Star despite the team’s struggles.
As the team continues to trend in the right direction, things will only get better for them. After so much hard work and dedication each player has dedicated this season, the Wizards appear to be in a safe space and have the approval of Dawkins moving forward.
