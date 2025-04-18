Wizards Veteran Gives Jordan Poole His Flowers
One of the best feelings in the world is being given much-deserved credit and recognition in life. Many people work hard every day. Unfortunately, their hard work goes unnoticed and sometimes is not even appreciated. A Washington Wizards veteran gives one particular player some love after reflecting on the season.
Life in the NBA comes at you very fast. The season seems like a long stretch at times. Playing 82-plus games isn’t easy for anyone. However, it all seems to go by extremely fast when you’re in it.
As the season goes on, it is easy to get complacent in life when playing in the league. However, Jordan Poole seemed to have had the very opposite effect, as he got better as the season went on.
Regarding Poole’s work ethic, veteran guard Marcus Smart said, “I think we kind of all knew his work ethic. It’s true, I don’t understand people who aren’t around us as much in the basketball community. Fans don’t understand the work he puts in day in and day out.”
Smart certainly has credited the hard work Poole has logged in this season.
While he didn’t make the NBA All-Star team this season, with such a great work ethic, it is hard to believe that he won’t make it next time around. Indeed, that gives us all something to look forward to.
Smart went on further to say that Poole has handled all of the extra attention from defenses perfectly.
“Coming into these games, there are going to be times when they are going to be all over you," Smart said. "They’re going to make sure you don’t get the ball. But how can you make an impact? And he’s done that. He’s done it with a smile on his face. With these young guys, they’ve gravitated towards him.”
Smart also mentioned regarding Poole’s ability to make his teammates better.
“He’s opened their eyes and allowed their games to flourish.”
Certainly, that is high praise coming from one of the league’s best defenders. Poole is heading down the right path and appears to be just the player the Wizards have been searching for all these years.
