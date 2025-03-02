Wizards Have One of NBA's Deepest Rosters
As the season comes to an end for the Washington Wizards, they find themselves in a unique position in the NBA. No doubt, they are searching for answers as they learn who they are as a team. They are a team trying to find its identity. One thing they may know about themselves is that they have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA already.
The Wizards are going through a rebuild that may not take long for them to re-establish themselves in the Eastern Conference. This rebuild may not even take long for them to establish themselves in the NBA as a whole. Trading away stars like Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, and Jonas Valanciunas certainly has paid off and benefited them.
The Wizards have assembled a group of young talented players that are all 25 years of age or younger. The talented bunch includes Jordan Poole, Corey Kispert, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, Aj Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly, and even Tristan Vukcevic. As this group of players continue to develop, some of them already appear to be future NBA All-Stars.
In the win the other night against the Charlotte Hornets, the Wizards had eight players in double digits in the scoring department. What a remarkable achievement for such a young team! Bub Carrington, Alex Sarr, and Bilal Coulibaly participated in the Rising Stars game this season. Many around the league felt Kyshawn George should have been the fourth Wizard to participate in that game.
As the Wizards continue their growth to being one of the best teams in the league, the journey will get easier along the way as they are expected to have yet another top three pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. They have the worst record in the league so that pick may become the number one pick for the Wizards.
What's great about this team is that they don't appear to have any egos. They play together as a team and despite having former NBA Champion Jordan Poole lead the way for them, they still are locked into playing together. The Wizards already have one of the best young rosters in the NBA today and it will only improve as they add more talent in the future NBA Drafts yet to come!
