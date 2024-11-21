Inside The Wizards

When Will Wizards Losing Streak End?

The Washington Wizards have lost nine straight games.

Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are still searching for their first win in the month of November and currently hold the league's longest losing streak at nine games.

While things have been rough for the Wizards, things aren't expected to get much easier in the final 10 days of the month.

The Wizards will have had three full days off before their next matchup at home against the defending champion Boston Celtics, where the team is expected to drop their 10th consecutive game. A win would arguably be the biggest upset in any game this season and could be the spark that the Wizards need to get back on track.

If the Wizards don't beat the Celtics, they will have two decent chances of winning against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday on the road and the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at home. Both teams are currently under .500, giving the Wizards a better chance to strike and pull out a win.

Grabbing a win in one or both of those games will be crucial, because the schedule does begin to increase in intensity after that. The LA Clippers come to town on Wednesday for the second night of a back-to-back, where the Wizards have been notoriously bad.

Then, the Wizards have five straight games against good teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies, where Washington will be underdogs in every contest.

These next nine games could spawn another nine-game losing streak, doubling the team's skid to 18 games.

Losing nine games is one thing, and dropping 18 in a row is another. Morale will continue to drop and the team will find itself just going through the motions.

That's why the Wizards need to find a way to win sooner rather than later to avoid this stretch from snowballing into an all-time losing streak.

