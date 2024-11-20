What's Next For Wizards?
The Washington Wizards hold the league's longest losing streak at nine games after falling to the New York Knicks by 28 points in their latest matchup.
On the team's nine-game losing streak, the Wizards have lost by double digits in eight of those games. Five of the losses have come by more than 20 points, including the last two.
With three full rest days between their last game and next, the Wizards will have a chance to reset and take a step back, which could allow them the chance to get better.
“Between now and our next practice, looking at yourself in the mirror, watching film, being honest about what you can fix and change and then it's on the coaches to implement new things and change some stuff and it's on us to follow their directive,” Kispert said after the loss to the Knicks.
This doesn't necessarily mean that the Wizards need to win and snap their losing streak. Though it would be nice to get a win, the Wizards are looking to get their competitive edge back, something that hasn't been there in the last two games.
Seven of the next eight games for the Wizards come against playoff teams from a year ago, so there's a good chance this losing streak could continue to fester, but there's a difference between a competitive loss and a surefire blowout.
The Wizards know that there is likely going to be a lot of losing this season. They are prepared for it, but there's a way in which they want to lose, and they haven't been hitting those marks.
Hopefully a good practice or two can get this team centered and back on track to where it wants to be.
The Wizards face off against the Boston Celtics in their next game Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena.
