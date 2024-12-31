Inside The Wizards

Insider Predicts Price For Wizards Trade Assets

The Washington Wizards could be making trades very soon.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) drives to the basket as New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) drives to the basket as New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are expected to be active on the trade market with less than six weeks until the Feb. 6 deadline.

A few trades have already been made for some strong assets like Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schroder, both of whom were traded by the Brooklyn Nets this month. However, neither were able to fetch a first-round pick. The Memphis Grizzlies were reportedly willing to give a first-round pick for Finney-Smith, but the Nets opted for the Lakers' deal, believing it was better for them.

NBA insider Marc Stein questions whether the Wizards will be able to get first-round picks for their top trade assets based on the current state of the market.

"Brooklyn's inability to acquire a first-round pick for either Schröder or Finney-Smith highlights the challenges that Chicago and Washington face in their efforts to generate first-round trade compensation in return for Nikola Vučević and Kyle Kuzma, respectively," Stein writes.

"Other veterans believed to be available for second-round draft compensation with 39 days to go until the trade deadline include [Jonas] Valančiūnas and [Malcolm] Brogdon, Toronto's Kelly Olynyk and Bruce Brown and Utah's Jordan Clarkson."

If the Wizards won't be able to acquire a first-round pick for their top veteran trade chips, then they may need to decide if it is worth making the trade at all.

A second-round pick or two may still be worth it for Brogdon since he is hitting free agency at the end of the season. But for players like Kuzma and Valanciunas who have value beyond this year for Washington, it may be in their best interest to not make that move and keep them for the value they bring to the court and locker room.

The NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday, Feb. 6.

Jeremy Brener
