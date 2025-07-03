All 49ers

49ers' Bryce Huff Wanted to be Trade From Eagles Early on

It didn't take long for 49ers pass rusher Bryce Huff to know he wanted to leave the Eagles.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Bryce Huff (0) against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
It isn't too often that a capable pass rusher becomes available in the offseason for a fairly cheap price.

Well, that is exactly what happened when pass rusher Bryce Huff and the Philadelphia Eagles sought a divorce. The fit was never there between the two sides.

That allowed the 49ers to make a surprising trade with the Eagles for Huff. The 49ers only gave up a conditional mid-round pick and are having his salary partly paid for by the Eagles.

It's an easy trade to make for the 49ers, but it's also one that Huff wanted fairly early on.

“If I’m being 100% honest with you, I wanted a trade like fairly early on,” Huff said to Brad Graham of The SF Niners YouTube channel (h/t Dylan Grausz of Heavy Sports). “And just cause of how things went in Philly, I knew pretty early on it wasn’t a fit.

"I knew a trade wasn’t going to happen during the [2024] season. But I talked to my agent about it and was like, when it’s all set and done, I might need to step to put myself in the best position… I kind of knew where it was headed fairly early on into the season.”

Huff left the New York Jets in free agency after coming off the best season of his career. He tallied 10 sacks and 68 pressures, so he was a fairly hot commodity in free agency.

Unfortunately, Huff never came close to that production or impact with the Eagles. The scheme fit never made sense, and possibly even personalities.

Having a fresh start with the 49ers and reuniting with Robert Saleh has to be revitalizing for Huff. It puts him in a position where all of the factors align perfectly for him to excel.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

