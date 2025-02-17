49ers Make Expected Move with Exclusive Rights Free Agents
The 49ers have made an expected move with their exclusive rights free agents (ERFA).
According to Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap, the 49ers are tendering each of their exclusive rights free agents. That means these players will be back in 2025:
- DT Evan Anderson
- DE Alex Barrett
- LB Jalen Graham
- DE Sam Okuayinonu
- OL Austen Pleasants
- TE Jake Tonges
- TE Brayden Willis
Exclusive rights free agents hardly have any bargaining power due to their lack of accrued seasons. So long as a team tenders a contract to them, they will be back. It's essentially a franchise tag for low-caliber players.
However, Evan Anderson is anything but low-caliber. He was the easiest player to decide on bringing back. Anderson was one of the few bright spots on the defensive, especially on the defensive line. The rest of the players are just for depth.
The 49ers can't let everyone go and it's not like they are giving these players much money in their tendered contracts either. This segment of the offseason is like American Idol. The 49ers either will say yes to a player or no and let them walk away.
