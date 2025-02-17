All 49ers

49ers Make Expected Move with Exclusive Rights Free Agents

This is standard procedure in every offseason.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Evan Anderson (69) wears a guardian cap on his helmet against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Evan Anderson (69) wears a guardian cap on his helmet against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The 49ers have made an expected move with their exclusive rights free agents (ERFA).

According to Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap, the 49ers are tendering each of their exclusive rights free agents. That means these players will be back in 2025:

  • DT Evan Anderson
  • DE Alex Barrett
  • LB Jalen Graham
  • DE Sam Okuayinonu
  • OL Austen Pleasants
  • TE Jake Tonges
  • TE Brayden Willis

Exclusive rights free agents hardly have any bargaining power due to their lack of accrued seasons. So long as a team tenders a contract to them, they will be back. It's essentially a franchise tag for low-caliber players.

However, Evan Anderson is anything but low-caliber. He was the easiest player to decide on bringing back. Anderson was one of the few bright spots on the defensive, especially on the defensive line. The rest of the players are just for depth.

The 49ers can't let everyone go and it's not like they are giving these players much money in their tendered contracts either. This segment of the offseason is like American Idol. The 49ers either will say yes to a player or no and let them walk away.

