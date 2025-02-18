All 49ers

49ers Send Deebo Samuel to Patriots for 4th Rounder in Potential Trade

I definitely can see the Patriots offering the 49ers a fourth-round pick for Samuel and I also can see the 49ers accepting the offer. But I'm not so sure Samuel would want to play for New England.

Sep 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) runs back a kick against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Technically, the 49ers would save much more money if they were to release Deebo Samuel and not trade him.

But general manager John Lynch said he doesn't want to just give Samuel away, so if a team offers the 49ers a fourth-round pick for him, they probably will take it.

That's why CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan believes the 49ers could trade Samuel to the New England Patriots for their fourth-round pick this year.

"The fourth-round pick is a popular price tag for Samuel as it mirrors prior deals that we use as a baseline in these hypothetical trades," writes Sullivan. "For instance, the Bears traded a fourth-round pick (No. 110) to the Los Angeles Chargers last offseason to acquire receiver Keenan Allen.

"So, we have the Patriots following suit by shipping out their fourth-rounder to land Samuel, a player who has been on the team's radar dating back to when he first came into the league. Samuel would bolster a receiver room that has been starved of top talent for years and could prove to be a go-to target for rising second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

"New England has the most cap space in the league this offseason, so a trade for Samuel wouldn't preclude them from making other necessary moves to improve the roster and even adding more pass-catching help. As for the 49ers, this would be their most ideal outcome out of the three proposed deals, with the Patriots pick coming near the top of Day 3."

Samuel has just one year left on his deal. Would the Patriots trade for one year of an unhappy Samuel if he refuses to sign an extension? Maybe not.

I'm guessing Samuel will get cut.

