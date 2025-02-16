49ers Select Top Cornerback in Latest Mock Draft
Drafting an defensive lineman or offensive lineman has been emphasized for the San Francisco 49ers after Super Bowl LIX.
The beatdown the Philadelphia Eagles put on the Kansas City Chiefs showcased the key to being a successful team. Most mock drafts have the 49ers selecting a player from the trenches with their No. 11 pick. They could use the improvement on either side of the ball.
However, Pro Football Network's latest mock draft has the 49ers selecting top cornerback prospect Will Johnson of the University of Michigan. The results of this mock draft were based on the users who utilize PFN's draft simulator. Here is their explanation of the draft.
"Offensive tackle (33.3%) and defensive tackle (25%) are the most selected positions in the first round for the San Francisco 49ers, with Kelvin Banks Jr. and Mason Graham the most selected players. With both gone in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the program turns its attention to Michigan Wolverines cornerback Will Johnson who missed a good chunk of the 2024 campaign but has proven to be one of the top playmakers in the secondary during his college career. 12% of all first round picks were used on the cornerback who has nine career interceptions, three returned for a touchdown."
As I stated earlier, most mock drafts have the 49ers drafting a player from the trenches. However, with a few top prospects off the board in this one, users went with the third-best option and selected Michigan's cornerback Johnson.
The talent is there with Johnson. He's been a great starter for Michigan since 2022. He's a zone-corner with a nose for the ball, which would fit in Robert Saleh's defense. However, he did miss the second half of the 2024 season with a foot injury.
The 49ers must avoid players with an injury history, especially in the first round. Not to mention that the 49ers don't need a cornerback, at least not with pick No. 11. They are fine with Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green.
They have to go with a big body in the first round. So, unless Saleh is pounding the table for Johnson, I think it is best they avoid him and any other cornerback with pick No. 11.
