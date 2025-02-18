All 49ers

49ers Release Tenured Linebacker

Seems the 49ers are doing this linebacker a favor by releasing him before free agency starts.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 24, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (45) during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
Dec 24, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (45) during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
In this story:

Well, this is random.

The 49ers are releasing tenured linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles. He was slated to become an unrestricted free agent once free agency kicked off. Releasing him now seems to be a favor to Flannigan-Fowles.

He gets a head start on free agency since the 49ers didn't wait for his contract to expire. Flannigan-Fowles is allowed to field interest from other teams with his release. This favor is the only explanation for the 49ers to let him go now.

It's not like there is any benefit for the 49ers. So, it is most likely a favor they do for him given he has been a fairly reliable player for them. Flannigan-Fowles spent five years with the 49ers after he signed with them in 2019 as an undrafted free agent.

His main role was as a special teams player, but he did give a bit of spot starts for the 49ers when they needed him. He appeared in 73 games (seven starts) and registered 59 tackles, 1.0 sacks, three passes defended, one interception and 37 special teams tackles.

Flannigan-Fowles' departure isn't a loss, but it is a reminder that the 49ers are razor-thin at linebacker. All they have is Fred Warner with Dre Greenlaw looking likely to sign with a new team. If they can't re-sign Greenlaw, expect the 49ers to sign another.

The draft is also an avenue they are sure to explore and pull the trigger on a linebacker as well. They can't go into the 2025 season with Dee Winters as their second-best linebacker. The 49ers have their work cut out for them with strengthening the position.

Read more

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News