49ers Release Tenured Linebacker
Well, this is random.
The 49ers are releasing tenured linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles. He was slated to become an unrestricted free agent once free agency kicked off. Releasing him now seems to be a favor to Flannigan-Fowles.
He gets a head start on free agency since the 49ers didn't wait for his contract to expire. Flannigan-Fowles is allowed to field interest from other teams with his release. This favor is the only explanation for the 49ers to let him go now.
It's not like there is any benefit for the 49ers. So, it is most likely a favor they do for him given he has been a fairly reliable player for them. Flannigan-Fowles spent five years with the 49ers after he signed with them in 2019 as an undrafted free agent.
His main role was as a special teams player, but he did give a bit of spot starts for the 49ers when they needed him. He appeared in 73 games (seven starts) and registered 59 tackles, 1.0 sacks, three passes defended, one interception and 37 special teams tackles.
Flannigan-Fowles' departure isn't a loss, but it is a reminder that the 49ers are razor-thin at linebacker. All they have is Fred Warner with Dre Greenlaw looking likely to sign with a new team. If they can't re-sign Greenlaw, expect the 49ers to sign another.
The draft is also an avenue they are sure to explore and pull the trigger on a linebacker as well. They can't go into the 2025 season with Dee Winters as their second-best linebacker. The 49ers have their work cut out for them with strengthening the position.
