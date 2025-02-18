Former 49ers Coach Joins the Commanders
Former 49ers special teams coordinator Brian Schneider has landed back on his feet.
The Commanders are hiring Schneider to be their assistant special teams coordinator, the team announced on Tuesday. It took Schneider a little over a month to find a new team, but at least it worked out for him.
The 49ers relieved Schneider of his duties after the 2024 regular season ended. He joined the 49ers in 2022, replacing former coordinator Richard Hightower. The special teams units for the 49ers were abysmal like in 2021. However, that isn't all on Schneider.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan is the one who devalues special teams. Schneider can only do so much when his head coach doesn't care about it. At his exit press conference, Shanahan essentially admitted that Schneider was a scapegoat.
I'm sure Schneider will appreciate being on a team that will value special teams. Hopefully, that is something the 49ers start to do. They hired former Jets coach Brant Boyer as their special teams coordinator.
Maybe hiring him is all the 49ers need to improve their special teams. I have my doubts until Shanahan starts caring about it. We've seen them change coordinators already, and it hasn't mattered because of Shanahan.
I guess we'll have to wait and see if that changes in 2025.
