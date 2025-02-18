All 49ers

Former 49ers Coach Joins the Commanders

It took this former 49ers coach a little over a month to find a team that would hire him.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers special teams coordinator Brian Schneider before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers special teams coordinator Brian Schneider before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former 49ers special teams coordinator Brian Schneider has landed back on his feet.

The Commanders are hiring Schneider to be their assistant special teams coordinator, the team announced on Tuesday. It took Schneider a little over a month to find a new team, but at least it worked out for him.

The 49ers relieved Schneider of his duties after the 2024 regular season ended. He joined the 49ers in 2022, replacing former coordinator Richard Hightower. The special teams units for the 49ers were abysmal like in 2021. However, that isn't all on Schneider.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan is the one who devalues special teams. Schneider can only do so much when his head coach doesn't care about it. At his exit press conference, Shanahan essentially admitted that Schneider was a scapegoat.

I'm sure Schneider will appreciate being on a team that will value special teams. Hopefully, that is something the 49ers start to do. They hired former Jets coach Brant Boyer as their special teams coordinator.

Maybe hiring him is all the 49ers need to improve their special teams. I have my doubts until Shanahan starts caring about it. We've seen them change coordinators already, and it hasn't mattered because of Shanahan.

I guess we'll have to wait and see if that changes in 2025.

Read more

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News