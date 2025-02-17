One Mock Draft has the 49ers Executing a Questionable Move
The NFL draft is roughly two and a half months from now.
That means there will be plenty of mock drafts to dissect until it arrives. Most mock drafts have the 49ers taking either a defensive or an offensive lineman. Those are the two areas where the 49ers need a massive bolster.
In Pro Football Network's latest mock draft, they have the 49ers selecting offensive tackle Armand Membou out of the University of Missouri. Here is what they had to say about the player.
"He brings a rare combination of strength and technique and is highly battled tested coming from the SEC. The 49ers’ offensive line ranked 14th last year, so they do not need wholesale changes. However, Trent Williams is entering the twilight of his career, and Colton McKivitz will be a free agent after 2025. Membou could be an insurance policy in 2025 if McKivitz has to cover Williams and then step in as a replacement starter for 2026."
Selecting Membou is only possible because Pro Football Network has the 49ers executing a questionable move. They have the 49ers trading down to pick No. 16 with the Cardinals for their second-round pick.
It isn't the trade-down that is a bad move. The 49ers can get a decent prospect capable of being their starter and added draft capital. Stacking picks is necessary for the 49ers in this year's draft. They need the players.
However, it is a questionable move because the 49ers would never trade with the Cardinals. They would never deal with anyone in their division or any rivals in the NFC, either. So, while this mock draft is intriguing, it is completely far-fetched.
The day the 49ers trade with their divisional rivals is the day Kyle Shanahan stops blowing 10-point leads.
