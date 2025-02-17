All 49ers

One Mock Draft has the 49ers Executing a Questionable Move

This mock draft has the 49ers executing both an intriguing and questionable move.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The NFL draft is roughly two and a half months from now.

That means there will be plenty of mock drafts to dissect until it arrives. Most mock drafts have the 49ers taking either a defensive or an offensive lineman. Those are the two areas where the 49ers need a massive bolster.

In Pro Football Network's latest mock draft, they have the 49ers selecting offensive tackle Armand Membou out of the University of Missouri. Here is what they had to say about the player.

"He brings a rare combination of strength and technique and is highly battled tested coming from the SEC. The 49ers’ offensive line ranked 14th last year, so they do not need wholesale changes. However, Trent Williams is entering the twilight of his career, and Colton McKivitz will be a free agent after 2025. Membou could be an insurance policy in 2025 if McKivitz has to cover Williams and then step in as a replacement starter for 2026."

Selecting Membou is only possible because Pro Football Network has the 49ers executing a questionable move. They have the 49ers trading down to pick No. 16 with the Cardinals for their second-round pick.

It isn't the trade-down that is a bad move. The 49ers can get a decent prospect capable of being their starter and added draft capital. Stacking picks is necessary for the 49ers in this year's draft. They need the players.

However, it is a questionable move because the 49ers would never trade with the Cardinals. They would never deal with anyone in their division or any rivals in the NFC, either. So, while this mock draft is intriguing, it is completely far-fetched.

The day the 49ers trade with their divisional rivals is the day Kyle Shanahan stops blowing 10-point leads.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

