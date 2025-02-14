All 49ers

49ers Could Reunite With Former Dolphins Running Back

It wouldn't be a bad idea for the 49ers to reunite with this running back after the Dolphins released him.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
A new player of interest has been added to the 49ers' free agent list.

The Dolphins are releasing running back Raheem Mostert. His agent Brett Tessler broke the news on social media. It wasn't a surprising move as the Dolphins saved close to $3 million in salary cap space. Mostert was getting phased out last season as well.

With Mostert a free agent, he becomes an intriguing target for the 49ers. Reuniting with Mostert to be the backup to Christian McCaffrey wouldn't be a bad idea. The chances of McCaffrey missing games are probably more likely than not.

Plus, the 49ers might finally see that relieving McCaffrey in spurts throughout a game is wise. Mostert would be perfect as a relief running back who gets around five carries a game. He can be their homerun-hitting player in moments.

The best part of all is he should come at a cheap price. The 49ers need all the running back depth they can get that isn't costly, so taking a flier on Mostert would be worth it. However, I'm not that on board with bringing him back.

It would be more of the same with the 49ers "running it back" theme. They need to stick a fork in that. Leave all of those players from the glory days behind. It's part of why they are parting ways with Deebo Samuel this offseason. It's time.

Besides, Mostert is an injury prone player. The 49ers would have him start in place of McCaffrey and get hurt on his sixth carry or something. It's not worth bringing him in knowing what will inevitably happen. It's time to turn the book into a new chapter of the 49ers.

Stop trying to relive the glory days and begin a new era. Signing Mostert will just be more of the same.

