49ers Punter Mitch Wishnowsky Injured his Back Against the Buccaneers
Just when you thought the 49ers special teams' issues couldn't get any worse, they get worse.
One of the only bright spots on the 49ers' putrid special teams, punter Mitch Wishnowsky, injured his back Sunday against the Buccaneers and is day to day according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.
"His back flared up a little," Shanahan said, "so we're going to evaluate some treatment options this week and see how he deals these next couple days."
Wishnowsky was the 49ers' fourth-round pick in 2019. Now he's 32 -- he was 27 when he entered the NFL. And his body has begun to break down this season. He hasn't missed any regular-season games, but missed all of training camp and preseason with knee irritation. And he conceivably could miss this Sunday's home game against the Seattle Seahawks. We'll see if he practices this week.
If his back injury is really bothering him, the 49ers will need to sign a punter to the practice squad, someone they could call up to the 53-man roster on Saturday if they need him to play.
They could sign free agent punter Pressley Harvin. He was their kicker during training camp and preseason while Wishnowsky was out, and Harvin performed well, particularly when it came to landing punts near the opponent's goal line which is Wishnowsky's best skill.
Through nine games this season, the 49ers special teams have been a complete disaster, and it only seems to be getting worse. Former third-round pick Jake Moody could get released if he misses another field goal attempt next week considering he missed three on Sunday.
Stay tuned.