Why Deebo Samuel is Likely to Stay With the 49ers in 2025
There is a chance the San Francisco 49ers could part ways with Deebo Samuel this offseason.
Samuel has no more guaranteed money on his current deal, which makes his contract easier to shed. Over The Cap has Samuel listed as one of the top 100 cut candidates in the NFL. It seems likely he will be on a new team next season.
However, I don't see that happening. I think Samuel is likely to stay with the 49ers in 2025. For starters, they love him. They love the person Samuel is, what he has meant to the team, and his presence in the building.
"A good player and has done a ton for this organization and we're not in the business of letting good players of here," said General Manager John Lynch at his exit press conference.
Another reason the 49ers will retain Samuel in 2025 is Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk probably won't be ready for the start of the season after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. His return date is extremely questionable.
Even if he is somehow ready by Week 1, there is no telling how long it will take him to return to his high-level form. That's assuming he can get back there this season or ever again. With Aiyuk a variable, it leaves the wide receiver position lacking for the 49ers.
Samuel at least keeps the position stable with Ricky Pearsall aiming to ascend in his sophomore season. This is how the 49ers can justify themselves bringing Samuel back in 2025. His retention likely means more to them than the salary cap space they will free up with him gone.
2024 was a fairly poor season for Samuel, so it would make sense if they wanted to cut or trade him now. I'm in full support of cutting ties with him in any facet given he provides little to nothing to the offense and the team as a leader.
Still, the 49ers will probably find any reason to keep him out of their fondness for him. I'd be surprised if Samuel isn't back with the 49ers in 2025.
