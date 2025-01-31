All 49ers

PFF Names One Free Agent CB as a Fit for the 49ers

Pro Football Focus claims this free agent cornerback can be an upgrade over Charvarius Ward for the 49ers, but I don't see it.

Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III (23) looks on at a timeout against Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, September 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Cornerback isn't a pressing need for the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.

Usually, it is one every year before they enter free agency. Not even the impending departure of Charvarius Ward will place the position at a critical need for them. However, Pro Football Focus names one free-agent cornerback as a fit for the 49ers.

That player is Detroit Lions' Carlton Davis. The Lions signed Davis last year from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be one of their key defensive players. Pro Football Focus graded him as the 29th-best cornerback in the NFL before his season ended due to injury.

Here is their explanation on Davis being a fit on the 49ers.

"Robert Saleh is back at the helm of the 49ers' defense, and the expectation is that he will look to emulate the vaunted unit he coached in New York, characterized by its healthy use of Cover 1. Davis could even prove to be an upgrade over the departing Charvarius Ward in Saleh's scheme."

Davis wouldn't be a bad addition for the 49ers. There is logic in signing him. However, to sign him and let Ward walk would be malpractice. It's one thing to sign a cornerback for depth. It's another to sign Davis who is a starter after Ward leaves.

The 49ers would be better off cashing out Ward, who is a better player than Davis. I'm not sure what basis Pro Football Focus is using to say Davis can be an upgrade over Ward. Yes, 2024 was a down season for Ward and that was before tragedy struck him and his family.

Despite that, he is still the better player worth investing in. If the 49ers do sign a cornerback, it has to be either Ward, D.J. Reed or a bargain player who can be a sufficient starter. Stay away from Davis.

