3 Teams 49ers Free Agent Charvarius Ward Could Sign With

These three teams would make sense to pursue 49ers free agent Charvarius Ward and for him to sign with.

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
One free agent who is sure to walk away from the San Francisco 49ers is cornerback Charvarius Ward.

A change of scenery seems to be in his best interest and other teams will offer him more than what the 49ers can. The question is: Which teams will seek out his services and are the likeliest to get a deal done with Ward?

Here are the three teams that Ward could sign with in free agency next month.

Kansas City Chiefs

I know this isn't a team 49ers fans want to read about, but there is a decent chance Ward goes back to the Chiefs. They could use the addition of a quality cornerback opposite of All-Pro Trent McDuffie. Ward is coming off of a down season, so the Chiefs should be able to afford him, especially with a little more than $16 million in salary cap space.

Ward knows he can excel with the Chiefs to rebuild his value and that he'll be on a team to receive "a lot of love" that he needs. Plus, he will be closer to his home in Dallas, which is important to him after what he went through this past season. It makes a lot of sense for Ward to return to the Chiefs. They check all the boxes for his needs.

Indianapolis Colts

Cornerback looks like one of the top needs for the Colts entering free agency. They will want to help out newly appointed defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo by adding excellent talent. Ward can be one of those talents for Anarumo. He can adjust his play style to however they want to run. Ward is solid in both man-to-man coverage and zone coverage.

The Colts can also offer a sweet deal to Ward as they have $25 million in salary cap space. The only deterrent to signing with them for Ward is it doesn't get him that much closer to his home and the Colts aren't close to being a playoff team. Still, the Colts can offer him a deal he wants and the potential to help him back into his All-Pro form.

New England Patriots

The Patriots have the most salary cap space in the NFL this offseason. So, of course, Ward will be interested in hearing what they have to say. The Patriots can cash him out unlike any other team if they are big believers in him returning to his All-Pro form.

The main issue is moving far away from home and playing on a low-level team. However, head coach Mike Vrabel could be enough to convince Ward that the Patriots are on the rise. Ultimately, it will need to be a sweet deal for Ward to join them. They need a cornerback and Ward can address that.

