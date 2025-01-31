All 49ers

Will the 49ers Bring Back CB D.J. Reed?

It's possible Robert Saleh pounds the table for the 49ers to bring back D.J. Reed.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) gestures before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
One player who the San Francisco 49ers likely have the most regrets about releasing is cornerback D.J. Reed.

When the 49ers cut ties with him, he signed with the New York Jets and went on to have a sweet career with them. Reed is in line to become a free agent in March, so the 49ers have a chance to make amends for their mistake.

Plus, Robert Saleh is the defensive coordinator of the 49ers now and advocates to the 49ers in bringing Reed back. Reed may also feel enticed to join the 49ers with Saleh there. So, will the 49ers bring back Reed?

I don't see it happening. I get the connection and all for why Reed would sign with the 49ers, and it makes sense for the 49ers to want him as well. However, the 49ers have more pressing needs elsewhere on the team.

They may have a lot of salary cap space, but it can't be splurged on a cornerback They already have Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green, an ascending player. To sign another high-level cornerback would be a luxury for the 49ers.

However, if Saleh is pounding the table hard enough, the 49ers may oblige in pursuing him. Pro Football Focus also seems to think it is a good idea for Reed and the 49ers to team up. Here is what they had to say about the move.

"With Robert Saleh returning to San Francisco as defensive coordinator, Reed and the 49ers should have a mutual interest in reaching a deal to reunite the cornerback with his former defensive play caller in New York. Reed endured a noticeable drop in PFF coverage grade pre- and post-Saleh coaching with the Jets, with his 90.8 mark plummeting to 54.0 from Week 5 onward this season."

Reed would boost the 49ers' defense if he signed. No one would say it was a bad signing if they did go after him. But I believe they have their sights on boosting the trenches and the safety position before they go after one of the top cornerback free agents.

