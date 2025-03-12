All 49ers

Former 49ers DT Javon Hargrave Quickly Finds a New Home

It didn't take long for two-year starter Javon Hargrave to find a new home after the 49ers released him.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nov 23, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (98) celebrates after a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (98) celebrates after a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Another released 49ers player has quickly found a new home.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is signing a two-year, $30 million deal with the Vikings. Hargrave gets $19 million of the deal guaranteed.

Good for Hargrave to land a pretty sweet deal coming off a torn triceps, especially since he was never a greatly impactful player for the 49ers.

At least, he wasn't worth the contract they signed. Hargrave was a solid player in his essentially one-year with the 49ers. He tallied seven sacks and 38 hurries in 2023.

However, he wasn't a positive factor against the run and wasn't impactful enough for what he was being paid. It made releasing him an easy decision for the 49ers.

Let this be a lesson to the 49ers. Signing players who are entering free agency for a second time in search of a third contract should be red flags.

Hargrave was solid with the Steelers, they didn't want to retain him. He was solid with the Eagles, they didn't want to retain him. It repeated with the 49ers who suffered more given his cost.

This is part of why the 49ers are reeling in the cash spending. They have given out too many expensive contracts to players who can't come close to living up to it.

Expect the 49ers to find Hargrave's replacement with a bargain free agent and in the NFL draft.

Read more

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News