Former 49ers DT Javon Hargrave Quickly Finds a New Home
Another released 49ers player has quickly found a new home.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is signing a two-year, $30 million deal with the Vikings. Hargrave gets $19 million of the deal guaranteed.
Good for Hargrave to land a pretty sweet deal coming off a torn triceps, especially since he was never a greatly impactful player for the 49ers.
At least, he wasn't worth the contract they signed. Hargrave was a solid player in his essentially one-year with the 49ers. He tallied seven sacks and 38 hurries in 2023.
However, he wasn't a positive factor against the run and wasn't impactful enough for what he was being paid. It made releasing him an easy decision for the 49ers.
Let this be a lesson to the 49ers. Signing players who are entering free agency for a second time in search of a third contract should be red flags.
Hargrave was solid with the Steelers, they didn't want to retain him. He was solid with the Eagles, they didn't want to retain him. It repeated with the 49ers who suffered more given his cost.
This is part of why the 49ers are reeling in the cash spending. They have given out too many expensive contracts to players who can't come close to living up to it.
Expect the 49ers to find Hargrave's replacement with a bargain free agent and in the NFL draft.
