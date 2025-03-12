49ers Release Veteran Defensive Tackle
Another player is one-and-done with the 49ers.
Veteran defensive tackle Maliek Collins is being let go. Collins had a solid season for the 49ers in 2024. He registered six sacks and 45 pressures in 17 starts.
Retaining him would've been fine since the 49ers need durable, consistently impactful defensive linemen. However, the 49ers make it clear through their actions that cash savings are a priority.
Releasing Collins incurs $5.3 million of dead money. However, it appears the 49ers are designating Collins as a post-June 1 release to spread out the hit.
As a result, they will open up $3.4 million this year and defer $3.4 million in dead money in 2026, per Over The Cap. Collins joins edge rusher Leonard Floyd as a one-and-done 49er.
Similar to Floyd, it didn't take Collins long to find a new team. Immediately after his release was announced by the 49ers, Collins signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Browns.
Collins gets $13 million of that guaranteed, so he gets a raise with his release. It is well deserved given how solid he was for the 49ers last season.
The mass exodus for the 49ers continues as they look to fill the voids with bargain signings and then the NFL draft.
Read more