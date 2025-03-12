All 49ers

49ers Release Veteran Defensive Tackle

Another player is a one-and-done with the 49ers, and it didn't take long for him to find a new team either.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Maliek Collins (99) pressures Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Maliek Collins (99) pressures Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Another player is one-and-done with the 49ers.

Veteran defensive tackle Maliek Collins is being let go. Collins had a solid season for the 49ers in 2024. He registered six sacks and 45 pressures in 17 starts.

Retaining him would've been fine since the 49ers need durable, consistently impactful defensive linemen. However, the 49ers make it clear through their actions that cash savings are a priority.

Releasing Collins incurs $5.3 million of dead money. However, it appears the 49ers are designating Collins as a post-June 1 release to spread out the hit.

As a result, they will open up $3.4 million this year and defer $3.4 million in dead money in 2026, per Over The Cap. Collins joins edge rusher Leonard Floyd as a one-and-done 49er.

Similar to Floyd, it didn't take Collins long to find a new team. Immediately after his release was announced by the 49ers, Collins signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Browns.

Collins gets $13 million of that guaranteed, so he gets a raise with his release. It is well deserved given how solid he was for the 49ers last season.

The mass exodus for the 49ers continues as they look to fill the voids with bargain signings and then the NFL draft.

Read more

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News