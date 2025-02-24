49ers Sign Guard Ben Bartch to a One-Year Deal
If you thought the 49ers would make a major investment in their offensive line this offseason, think again.
The 49ers like to find the cheapest starting-caliber offensive linemen possible. That's why they just signed Ben Bartch to a one-year extension according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle and most likely will let Aaron Banks leave when free agency begins on March 12.
Banks is better than Bartch -- that's why Banks was the starter. But Banks most likely will get a multi-year deal worth roughly $10 million per season. And the 49ers most likely believe Bartch is almost as good as Banks for a fraction of the price.
Bartch was the Jaguars' fourth-round pick in 2020. In 2021, he started 11 games, but since then has battled lots of injuries. In 2023, the Jaguars waived him and placed him on their practice squad. That's where the 49ers got him.
In 2024, Bartch started two games for the 49ers. He played well in his first start, then got injured in his second start -- a microcosm of his career to date.
Now Bartch will have a chance to compete to be the starting left guard. His main competition now is fourth-year veteran Spencer Burford who is entering the final season of his deal. Which means that both Bartch and Burford could be goners in 2026.
So don't be shocked if the 49ers draft a guard in Round 3 or 4 that they can develop to become a starter next year.
Bartch probably isn't the long-term solution.