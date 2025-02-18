A Deep Dive Into the 49ers Draft Options at Pick No. 11
Testing at the NFL Draft Combine begins on the 27th, it’s time to bring the draft into focus.
The latest rumors, mock drafts and big boards from Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein of nfl.com, Dane Brugler of The Athletic, and Matt Miller of ESPN lead to my current top ten.
1. TEN Cam Ward (Miami) QB
2. CLE Abdul Carter (Penn State) Edge
3. NYG Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) QB
4. NE Travis Hunter (Colorado) DB
5. JAX Mason Graham (Michigan) DT
6. LV Jalon Walker (Georgia) LB/Edge
7. NYJ Tyler Warren (Penn State) TE
8. CAR Luther Burden III (Missouri) WR
9. NO to DAL Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) RB
10. CHI Will Campbell (LSU) T/G
The top five have broken away and are not expected to fall to the Niners at 11. The next five are in flux. Walker is the fastest riser, ranked 3rd overall by Brugler, followed by Burden. The current fallers are Michigan DB Will Johnson and Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan.
The 49ers' options at 11:
OL
Will Campbell (LSU) T/G 6-6/320 – The consensus top lineman is a great system fit and has an exceptional football iq. His arm measurement at Indy will determine if he goes inside, some predict he’s an All-Pro guard. The Jets and Bears like him, but there’s a chance he slips to 11.
Armand Membou (Missouri) T/G 6-4/332 – The body of a guard with the power and athleticism of a tackle, and years in the wide zone. With arms just over 33 inches, many will project him inside and say he can’t play LT. If the Niners take him here, they think he’s an All-Pro guard.
Josh Simmons (Ohio State) T 6-5/310 – The best pure tackle in the class but coming off a patella tendon injury. Given the history with Javon Kinlaw, I don’t see the Niners rolling the dice.
Biggest Riser: Membou.
Biggest Faller: Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas) G – They finally watched the tape in depth. Guard. 20s.
The pick: At 11 I definitely consider Campbell if he falls, but not Membou or Simmons.
RB
Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) 5-9/215 - Kyle Shanahan’s offense reached its height with prime Christian McCaffrey. Take Jeanty and that continues with a 2-way home run threat. Jeanty has fumble issues, which could lead Shanahan to target Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson later.
TE
Tyler Warren (Penn State) 6-6/261 - Warren has 17 red zone TDs in the last two years and he’s the best inline blocker. He’s Gronk to Colston Loveland’s Travis Kelce. The Niners can wait until the 2nd for Mason Taylor of LSU as the inline blocker but he’s not a downfield threat, or Elijah Arroyo from Miami, a great downfield threat but an average blocker. You get what you pay for.
WR
Luther Burden III (Missouri) 5-11/208 - Speed and a YAC monster, the Deebo replacement. However, taking a wide receiver with the first rounder in back-to-back drafts? I’m not seeing it. Tetairoa McMillan is not a Shanahan-stye WR, limited route tree, and a long strider.
DT
Walter Nolen (Ole Miss) 6-4/293 – The 2nd best interior pass rusher in the class and a solid run defender. He needs to add lower body power for balance along with more refined pass rush moves and counters. Robert Saleh’s defense needs a legit pass rushing 2-way DT. Here he is.
Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M) 6-5/281 – A beast off the line and a chihuahua finishing. Stewart is All-Traits, leading him to look great at Mobile. 94% of his snaps at edge and they want to move him inside. 39 pressures but only 1.5 sacks. Tiny 9 1/8th hands and a missed tackle rate of 23.5%. Picking Stewart is betting big on Kris Kocurek, who has had a losing streak for years.
EDGE
Jalon Walker (Georgia) LB/Edge 6-2/245 – Superfreak. The best closing speed in the class, 6-2 but long arms. If he falls to 11, Saleh has to consider him as a chess piece. If Walker wows at Indy as expected, he’ll go in the top ten.
James Pierce Jr. (Tennessee) 6-5/243 - Has all the tools, explosive first step, speed to power, phenomenal bend and agility. He needs to add muscle though, can struggle finishing, and he’s weak against the run. Rumors of character concerns.
Mykel Williams (Georgia) 6-5/265 – Ideal size but still learning the sport. He lacks a first step, is stiff-hipped and needs more rush moves. Three sacks in his last seven games, inconsistent.
DB
Will Johnson (Michigan) 6-2/202 – Smooth with closing speed, ideal size, and iq, but facing questions on his quickness, injuries, and press man inexperience. He may fall out of the top ten, Jeremiah has him going to the Niners at 11 in his latest mock.
Jahdae Barron (Texas) 5-11/200 – Made the nation’s top receiver Jeremiah Smith disappear in the playoffs. 5 picks, 9 PBUs, 10 forced incompletions. Negatives are his recovery speed and hips.
S
Malaki Starks (Georgia) 6-1/205. Polarizing. Many love him, some hate him as a top-12 pick. DB traits with explosion and change of direction that attacks at the catch point, but he’s also a gambler that gets beat.
Trading back
The Niners should get plenty of trade calls at 11, particularly if Ashton Jeanty is on the board, Dallas wants him at 12. Tyler Warren would also get calls. Those who advocate trading back are universally about forcing a tackle. I don’t see Shanahan dealing back for a lineman, he’d be more interested in Loveland, Burden, or Henderson.
Read more