Will the 49ers Draft Tennessee DE James Pearce Jr. in Round 1?
The 49ers defense could undergo a significant facelift this offseason.
Robert Saleh is back after four seasons as the Jets head coach and probably wants to remake the 49ers defense in his image. Which means he will have a big say in which player the 49ers draft in Round 1 if it's a defensive player. And given that the 49ers defense fell apart last season, it's probably safe to assume the 49ers will address that side of the ball with their first pick.
The 49ers could take a defensive tackle, but it's hard to find one who's big and strong enough to fit the Wide 9 defense. Michigan's Mason Graham would fit, but he might not be available when the 49ers are on the clock. Walter Nolen of Ole Miss is a terrific pass rusher, but at 293 pounds he might be too light to stop the run in the 49ers' system.
So instead of taking a defensive tackle in Round 1, the 49ers could take a defensive end, someone who could complement Nick Bosa long-term. The current starter opposite Bosa is Leonard Floyd, who will be a free agent next year.
If the 49ers take a defensive end in Round 1, they probably will take one with an explosive first step. That's because defensive line coach Kris Kocurek is obsessed with players who have fast "get-offs," as he puts it.
Tennessee defensive end James Pearce Jr. might have the best get-off of any player in the NFL Draft. Plus he has long arms and plays with speed and power, not just one or the other. He seems like the kind of player Saleh would love.
