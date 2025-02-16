All 49ers

Will the 49ers Use the Franchise Tag Before Free Agency?

The franchise tag is always an option for the 49ers if they want to retain one of their impending free agents.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) celebrates his interception during the third quarter of their NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21.
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) celebrates his interception during the third quarter of their NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Most of the impending free agents from the 49ers aren't pivotal players.

They will have no issue seeing a lot of them walk or re-signing them back on a minimal deal. However, there are a few players who the 49ers could want back. Dre Greenlaw, Charvarius Ward, and Talanoa Hufanga are those three.

While the 49ers can technically re-sign all three, it isn't a likely scenario. Hufanga is sure to walk from the 49ers and they'll have no problem with it. Ward would be a player they'd like back, but he may be keen on a new team that is closer to home.

That leaves Greenlaw for them to go all-in on. He would be worth it despite only playing one-half and four snaps last season. However, Greenlaw may find better deals and roles on the open market, so he is likely to be gone from the 49ers.

If the two sides can't agree to a deal, the 49ers can exercise the franchise tag on Greenlaw. He is the only player worth using it on unless you ask Pro Football Focus. They don't believe Greenlaw is worth the franchise tag as opposed to another.

"The 49ers are facing expiring contracts for several key contributors in Charvarius Ward, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga— all of whom rank in the top 25 of PFF’s top free agents list. Of the three, Ward has the most proven body of work, but on-field struggles in 2024 may create some hesitancy to offer him a significant one-year deal under the tag."

Will the 49ers use the franchise tag before free agency?

Not a chance. The 49ers aren't going to pay Greenlaw a lucrative one-year deal with questions about his availability. If they want to bring him back (they should), they will do so with an incentive-based deal that is a little more than a minimum contract.

The 49ers won't bring back Hufanga. That's the most obvious player they will let walk. Ward would probably be their preference, but again, I don't see him wanting to return after he cited the traumatic events he endured linked to California.

Greenlaw is the only player that makes sense to franchise tag, and even then he isn't the perfect free agent for them to do it. The 49ers would be better off giving him a two-year deal and spreading that cash out than giving him a high sum on a one-year.

Robbie Gould will remain the last player the 49ers used the franchise tag until next maybe year.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
