49ers LB Fred Warner Reveals his Offseason Goals
The 2024 regular season is about to come to an end for the San Francisco 49ers.
It is the end that most likely everyone on the team is looking forward to so they can put this season from the abyss behind them. The offseason will officially commence for the 49ers in a couple of days. That will be their chance to improve the team.
Star linebacker Fred Warner also views that as a chance to improve himself. On his podcast The Warner House co-hosted with his wife, Warner previewed the offseason where he revealed his offseason goals.
"This offseason I want to work on my pass rush," said Warner. "I feel like that's what people care about these days when it comes to being the best defensive player in the league is getting sacks, getting to the quarterback. I want to be a more effective pass rusher going into year eight.
That is an excellent goal for Warner. There isn't anywhere in his typical linebacker duties that he needs to improve on. He's already a tremendous coverage player and run defender. Not to mention he's a phenomenal leader and captain of the defense.
However, his pass rushing abilities could use some improvement. Warner as a blitzing player isn't anything special. He isn't challenging any offensive lineman and sometimes running backs in pass protection. He would benefit by adding a pass rush move or two and polishing his current ones.
Blitzing Warner is usually not a good idea. He is one of the best coverage defenders the 49ers have, so it makes zero sense to blitz him. It's the equivalent of dropping Nick Bosa into coverage. It's a waste of a play for the 49ers and one that does the opposing offense a huge favor.
If Warner can become an effective pass rusher, he will only increase how much of a threatening player he is. It can benefit the defense nicely should he accomplish that improvement.
