49ers Sign Former Jets Coach to be Special Teams Coordinator
The last thing coaching vacancy on the San Francisco 49ers has been filled.
The 49ers are signing former New York Jets coach Brant Boyer to be their new special teams coordinator. Boyer held the same position with the Jets for nine seasons. It seems Robert Saleh played a role in recruiting Boyer.
Here is the press release the 49ers gave after they made the hire official.
"Boyer, 53, joins the 49ers after spending the previous nine seasons as special teams coordinator for the New York Jets. During his Jets tenure (2016-24), Boyer led a special teams unit that ranked tied-for-second in total touchdowns (nine), second in blocked punts (eight) and tied-for-fifth in special teams points scored (63) and opponent kickoff return average (21.8). Under Boyer’s guidance, two players (WR Braxton Berrios - 2022 & WR Andre Roberts - 2018) earnedAssociated PressFirst-Team All-Pro honors as returners, while three players (CB Justin Hardee - 2023, Roberts - 2019 and K Jason Myers - 2019) made Pro Bowl appearances."
So, the 49ers hire a guy with vast experience at the position and a track record of helping players gain accolades. Boyer is unlike the last two special teams coordinators (Richard Hightower and Brian Schneider) under the 49ers.
However, special teams is still an area that Kyle Shanahan doesn't value. A coordinator change might not be enough until he starts to put an investment there himself. We'll see if Boyer is sufficient for the 49ers to stop being a bottom-feeding unit there.
Read more