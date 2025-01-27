All 49ers

49ers Sign Former Jets Coach to be Special Teams Coordinator

Another former Jets coach has been brought on to fill a coordinator vacancy on the 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 8, 2021; Ware, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer during a practice at the Manor Marriott Hotel and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2021; Ware, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer during a practice at the Manor Marriott Hotel and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The last thing coaching vacancy on the San Francisco 49ers has been filled.

The 49ers are signing former New York Jets coach Brant Boyer to be their new special teams coordinator. Boyer held the same position with the Jets for nine seasons. It seems Robert Saleh played a role in recruiting Boyer.

Here is the press release the 49ers gave after they made the hire official.

"Boyer, 53, joins the 49ers after spending the previous nine seasons as special teams coordinator for the New York Jets. During his Jets tenure (2016-24), Boyer led a special teams unit that ranked tied-for-second in total touchdowns (nine), second in blocked punts (eight) and tied-for-fifth in special teams points scored (63) and opponent kickoff return average (21.8). Under Boyer’s guidance, two players (WR Braxton Berrios - 2022 & WR Andre Roberts - 2018) earnedAssociated PressFirst-Team All-Pro honors as returners, while three players (CB Justin Hardee - 2023, Roberts - 2019 and K Jason Myers - 2019) made Pro Bowl appearances."

So, the 49ers hire a guy with vast experience at the position and a track record of helping players gain accolades. Boyer is unlike the last two special teams coordinators (Richard Hightower and Brian Schneider) under the 49ers.

However, special teams is still an area that Kyle Shanahan doesn't value. A coordinator change might not be enough until he starts to put an investment there himself. We'll see if Boyer is sufficient for the 49ers to stop being a bottom-feeding unit there.

Read more

Published |Modified
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News