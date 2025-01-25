49ers' Pursuit of Robert Saleh was Hinted by Kyle Shanahan
Was there anything in the NFL more obvious than the 49ers wanting Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator?
Once they interviewed him, they didn't look at anyone else. The interviews with Brandon Staley and Lions defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend were simple prerequisites. It was Saleh all the way for the 49ers from the very beginning.
In fact, they were dead set on him from the moment the 49ers held their exit press conference. If you listen closely to what Kyle Shanahan said on the type of defensive coordinator he wants during his presser, you will notice that he hints at the 49ers' pursuit of Saleh.
“I do think people adjust to schemes, and I think you have to adjust too depending on your personnel," Shanahan said. "And I think that was a tougher thing for us this year. Just going into the season, it was a little bit harder than past seasons and some of the injuries we had, I think, made it really tough for Nick.
"And I thought he got better trying to adjust and do different things, but I do think that's something that definitely, I'm not saying you’ve got to change schemes, but you have to have the ability, the history and the knowledge of how to change some stuff up when you're in some certain situations. And I think that we do need that more going forward.”
Adjusting to the scheme due to injuries is exactly what Saleh did in 2020. The 49ers lost so many key defensive players that year. They couldn't run their normal string of plays how they liked. The 49ers went from dominating up front to a blanket coverage shutdown pass defense.
It was insane to see the 49ers capable of doing that at such a high level and with such a quick turnaround. Sorensen couldn't come close to that with the 49ers this past season. That's in large part due to his inexperience as a rookie play-caller.
Saleh lost Bosa and so many others in 2020 and he didn't even bat an eye. The entire answer Shanahan gave was indicating they were honing in on Saleh. He's a coach who knows the scheme, who can run it to perfection, and who can adjust to the personnel.
Saleh is also a coach Shanahan trusts, so he doesn't have to micromanage. He can give Saleh full autonomy there and not worry. It makes sense that the 49ers didn't take a look at other coaches to be their defensive coordinator because they view Saleh as the perfect one.
