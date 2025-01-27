All 49ers

49ers Select Top Edge Rusher in Latest Mock Draft

It's plausible the 49ers follow this mock draft when it is time to make their pick in April.

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) reacts after sacking Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (not pictured) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) reacts after sacking Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (not pictured) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Another mock draft has the San Francisco 49ers building the trenches.

However, this time around the 49ers aren't going for an offensive lineman. Pro Football Network's Dalton Miller has the 49ers selecting top edge rusher Nic Scourton from Texas A&M in his latest mock draft.

"Nic Scourton isn't perfect, but nobody else in this class possesses his blend of technical prowess, bend, size, and power," wrote Miller. "He's playing too heavy right now, but losing the unnecessary weight he's currently carrying on his frame should only make him more dangerous as an arc rusher.

"Scourton's pass-rush plan is artwork, and the suddenness and fluidity he already plays with at 280 is terrifying. He'll be one of the youngest players in the class while already possessing nuance far beyond his years. Scourton's naturally thick lower half makes him a sturdy edge setter, and there's a chance he'll continue growing into his frame while building a more consistent power element to his game."

An edge rusher is probably the likeliest position the 49ers draft with their No. 11 pick. If there is one area the 49ers cannot get enough of, it's the defensive line. Scourton will continue their trend of going in that direction.

The 49ers could use the improvement at defensive line, especially on the edge. Leonard Floyd was solid for the 49ers in 2024, but he is only good for a few impactful snaps. Another player is needed to strengthen them.

Scourton could be that player to be the sidekick to Nick Bosa. It will depend if defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is pounding the table for him. If he does, it is likely the 49ers will favor him and draft Scourton.

