Former 49ers QB Trey Lance on Saskatchewan Roughriders Negotiation List

The Roughriders get first dibs if Lance decides to move North of the border.

Aug 24, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance (19) runs for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Trey Lance hasn't decided what his next move will be. But if he chooses to go to the Canadian Football League, the Saskatchewan Roughriders will have his exclusive negotiating rights.

That's because the Roughriders just added Lance to their negotiation list according to Justin Dunk of 3DownNation. Don't ask me how that works -- it sounds extremely Canadian. Just know that the Roughriders get first dibs if Lance decides to move North of the border.

Saskatchewan is in the center of Canada, just north of where Lance grew up in Minnesota and went to college in North Dakota. His dad, Carlton Lance, played 13 games for the Roughriders in 1993. So going to Saskatchewan would be sort of a homecoming.

Lance's career has been horribly mismanaged since Covid. In 2019, he threw 287 passes, 28 touchdown passes and zero interceptions. Since then, he has thrown just 173 passes. That's during a four-season span.

Keep in mind, Lance still is only 24 years old. He's actually younger than Brock Purdy. So he still has time to fulfill his potential if he actually gets an opportunity to play. He clearly can't develop on an NFL practice field.

Also keep in mind, former 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia played for the Calgary Stampeders from 1994 to 1998 before getting his big break with the 49ers in 1999. Garcia never would have gotten that opportunity with the 49ers had he not played so well in the CFL.

Lance could take the same path as Garcia if he's driven and committed.

