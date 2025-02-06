George Kittle Hints at a Contract Extension With the 49ers
NEW ORLEANS -- Brock Purdy isn't the only player on the San Francisco 49ers who is eligible for a contract extension.
George Kittle is due for one and rightfully so. He was arguably the best player on the 49ers in 2024 en route to being named to the All-Pro second team. Extending Kittle should be much easier than Purdy's, assuming that is what the 49ers want.
Well, it sounds like that might be the case. On Thursday, Kittle appeared on the Up and Adams show with Kay Adams, hinting that a contract extension is in the works with the 49ers. He kept his response short, but it was enough to indicate a looming deal.
"Waiting on them. I think there's been talking," said Kittle. "I have no idea. I just work here. My agent does that stuff."
It's highly unlikely Kittle has no idea. He has to have some idea of what is going on and where the 49ers stand on extending him. My guess is Kittle and his agent approached the 49ers with the desire to be extended while the 49ers are drawing up the offer.
It would be malpractice for the 49ers not to extend Kittle. He is an invaluable player for what he does both on and off the field. 2024 was another season of Kittle producing at an elite level, but he also showed growth as a leader.
The 49ers need to keep him on board and reward his service with an extension.
Read more