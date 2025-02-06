All 49ers

George Kittle Hints at a Contract Extension With the 49ers

A contract extension between George Kittle and the 49ers could be in the works in the near future.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) reacts prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
NEW ORLEANS -- Brock Purdy isn't the only player on the San Francisco 49ers who is eligible for a contract extension.

George Kittle is due for one and rightfully so. He was arguably the best player on the 49ers in 2024 en route to being named to the All-Pro second team. Extending Kittle should be much easier than Purdy's, assuming that is what the 49ers want.

Well, it sounds like that might be the case. On Thursday, Kittle appeared on the Up and Adams show with Kay Adams, hinting that a contract extension is in the works with the 49ers. He kept his response short, but it was enough to indicate a looming deal.

"Waiting on them. I think there's been talking," said Kittle. "I have no idea. I just work here. My agent does that stuff."

It's highly unlikely Kittle has no idea. He has to have some idea of what is going on and where the 49ers stand on extending him. My guess is Kittle and his agent approached the 49ers with the desire to be extended while the 49ers are drawing up the offer.

It would be malpractice for the 49ers not to extend Kittle. He is an invaluable player for what he does both on and off the field. 2024 was another season of Kittle producing at an elite level, but he also showed growth as a leader.

The 49ers need to keep him on board and reward his service with an extension.

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

