PFN Makes Questionable Bold Prediction for the 49ers in 2025
Bold predictions are supposed to be wild and looked at as questionable.
That is exactly what it is with Pro Football Network's bold prediction on the 49ers for the 2025 season. They see the 49ers having 900 points scored and allowed across all 17 of their games next season, a threshold only the Lions and Bengals achieved in 2024.
The prediction is fueled by the expectation that the 49ers will bounce back tremendously on offense. However, they don't expect the 49ers' defense to be much better. So, they see the offense putting up around 30 points per game while the defense allows close to that.
Here is what Pro Football Network had to say about their questionable bold prediction.
"To get to 900 points, we need nearly 53 points per week. We’ll see how the schedule lays out, but if they can avoid much in the way of weather concerns, that’s something that could happen given what we saw from this team in 2024."
"This season, there are plenty of interesting opponents on San Francisco’s schedule. They are slated to host Michael Penix Jr., Bryce Young, Caleb Williams, and Trevor Lawrence with a new coach. The 49ers also travel to Indianapolis to face Anthony Richardson, another non-divisional game that could turn into a shootout (C.J. Stroud and Baker Mayfield are two others who host the 49ers who are as capable as anyone of putting 30+ points on the board)."
I can see the logic in their bold prediction.
They certainly hit the nail on the head on the "bold" part. However, I question this because it is difficult to see the 49ers' defense teetering around the same level as it was in 2024. Robert Saleh has returned as the defensive coordinator, which alone provides a bit of improvement.
The 49ers are also going to invest in their defense. Or rather, that should be the expectation because the current personnel is severely lacking. I just don't see the 49ers being average-to-below-average on defense again, so 900 points accumulated is far-fetched to me.
