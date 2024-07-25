Isaac Guerendo Pulls Hamstring on First Day of 49ers Training Camp
It's been a rough offseason for the 49ers rookies.
First Ricky Pearsall pulled his hamstring while training away from the facility and landed on the Non-Football Injury List. Then Isaac Guerendo pulled his hamstring on the first day of training camp. He will need an MRI to assess the damage. Not ideal.
The 49ers drafted Guerendo in the fourth round because he's a big, strong running back who ran a 4.33 at the NFL Scouting Combine. But he's a track star who wasn't a starting football player in college. He was a backup. So he's a big-time project. And as of now, he seems like he's at least a year away from contributing.
When Guerendo injured his hamstring, he was running between the tackles, he tripped on someone's foot, fell and limped off the field. Not to blame Guerendo on for his injury, but this wasn't the first time he has tripped on a running play. Of all the running backs on the team, he clearly has the worst vision right now. He has trouble finding daylight in the 49ers' zone-blocking scheme.
Don't be surprised if this hamstring injury lingers and the 49ers eventually place Guerendo on season-ending I.R. That's what they did last year with third-round pick Cameron Latu. He struggled in camp, so instead of cutting him, the 49ers shut him down for the season so he could develop.
Guerendo seems like he needs lots of time to develop and learn how to play running back for the 49ers. Fortunately for them, they still have Christian McCaffrey.