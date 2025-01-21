Jaylon Moore is the 49ers' Highest-Graded Pending Free Agent per PFF
The 49ers will lose some quality players this offseason.
They currently have more than $50 million in cap space, and they will spend most of that money on keeping their own players. But they can't keep everyone because they have so many players scheduled for free agency.
Their highest-graded pending free agent is offensive tackle Jaylon Moore.
"This honor would have gone to Dre Greenlaw (82.0 PFF overall grade), but the linebacker mustered only 34 snaps this past year," writes PFF analyst Bradley Locker. "Meanwhile, Moore was a solid fill-in at left tackle, surrendering only one sack and 10 pressures on 154 opportunities. The 27-year-old was generally effective as a run blocker, reflected in his 70.1 PFF run-blocking grade. With only 831 career offensive snaps under his belt, Moore projects best as a swing and/or depth tackle. With Trent Williams’ decision to return not yet known, the 49ers could look to bring Moore back if they need to usher in a more marquee replacement."
The 49ers have said they expect Trent Williams to play next season after signing an extension last year, but the death of his unborn child could change his mind. In addition, Williams will turn 37 next season. So instead of letting Jaylon Moore leave in free agency and attempting to replace him with a rookie who doesn't know Kyle Shanahan's system, they could re-sign him. He probably won't be particularly expensive considering he has started just 12 games in his career.