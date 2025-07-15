Jerry Rice Says the 49ers Added Too Many Young Players this Offseason
The 49ers clearly didn't consult with Jerry Rice before they added five rookies to their starting lineup this offseason.
The 49ers like to consult with former players, particularly ones from the past two decades when the Yorks have owned the team. Frank Gore has been a football advisor for the 49ers since 2023.
Rice is not a football advisor. He comes to the home games, but the 49ers don't seem to solicit his advice. So, he gives it to them unsolicited.
This past week at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, Rice was asked about the 49ers' offseason moves.
"I just feel like we added on too many pieces," Rice said. "The reason why I say that is these guys are young guys. Super Bowl 60 is going to be here in San Francisco. I would have preferred to sort of leave everything like last year, add on to that, and have a chance for this coming year.
"A lot of young guys. Now, can Kyle Shanahan pull it together and can these guys jell? We have to wait and see. But there's this big question mark if it's going to work.
"I'm always going to go Niners no matter what. But we're bringing in so many young players. It's going to take a while for that team to jell. If it doesn't happen this year, then maybe the next couple of years.”
I don't know Rice personally, but I'm guessing it made him happy to essentially call out the Yorks for being cheap this offseason. And he's right -- they are being cheap. They currently have more than $45 million in cap space that they aren't using. Instead, they're expecting to "take lumps" early in the season while the rookies get their feet under them.
I'm glad Rice said something.