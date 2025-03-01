NFLPA Report Card Reveals Where 49ers Need to Improve
The 49ers have to feel pretty good about receiving impressive grades on the NFLPA report card.
Their grades earned them an eight overall ranking for the entire league. It’s a two spot drop off from last year, but it’s still fantastic for the 49ers to be regarded as one of the better teams who make it player friendly.
However, there are a couple of areas the NFLPA report card revealed where the 49ers need to improve on. Their worst grades were given to two categories: the training staff and the training room.
They received a B- for these areas, which isn’t bad at all. It’s just something the 49ers need to improve on moving forward if they don’t wish to be on the low end of this area again. Between the two, it was the training staff that was the worst.
Here is what the report said about the training staff:
“83% of 49ers players report that they receive enough one-on-one training treatment, ranking them 24 out of 32 teams.
“The players feel that the training staff slightly contributes to their overall success, ranking them 25 of 32.”
So, the 49ers will need to boost their training staff and then their training room. They both go hand in hand, so it’s not surprising to see them share a subpar review. In any case, the 49ers can still hold their heads high and feel proud about their report card.
All they need is some fine tuning and they will be knocking on the door for the best grades next year.
