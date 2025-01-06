All 49ers

Nick Bosa: "Not My Decision" whether 49ers Should Keep Nick Sorensen

In the last three games of the season, the 49ers defense gave up a whopping 116 points even though it had Nick Bosa on the field. Kind of hard to fathom.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Just a few weeks ago, the 49ers defense held the Rams to a mere 12 points in a do-or-die game which San Francisco lost because the offense scored just six points. Which means defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen outperformed head coach Kyle Shanahan with the season on the line. Then the 49ers were eliminated from the playoffs, and the defense simply fell apart.

After the 49ers' season finale, a 47-24 loss to the Cardinals, Bosa was asked about Sorensen and the 49ers defense. Here's what Bosa said.

"It's hard to look the guys in their faces as a leader on the team when that's the product we kept putting out game after game. It's pretty embarrassing."

Q: How do you move forward from that?

BOSA: "Going to take some time off and then start from Square 1. We know how to play good and we obviously know how to play bad. We've got to figure it out."

Q: Do you have any idea why it has continued to be so embarrassing? You've been trying to rectify this since Week 3.

BOSA: "Say what?"

Q: Since early in the season you've been trying to get back on track. Why do you think the embarrassment continued?

BOSA: "If I had the answers, it might have changed."

Q: Do you feel like it's personnel or scheme?

BOSA: "Probably a mixture of everything."

Q: What are your thoughts on Nick Sorensen?

BOSA: "I think he's a good coach, but it's not my decision."

MY TAKE: Bosa implied that the defense does indeed have scheme issues and he did not lobby for the 49ers to keep Sorensen. In fact, it sounds like Bosa thinks Sorensen will be a goner.

