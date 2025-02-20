All 49ers

PFF Ranks 49ers DE Nick Bosa the NFL's 35th Best Player of 2024

This past season, Bosa missed three games and recorded just 24 quarterback hits -- the lowest of his career not counting 2020 when he missed 14 games with a torn ACL.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Nick Bosa is still a good player, but he might be on the declne.

In 2023, Bosa was the 6th best player in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus. Now, they rank him 35th for 2024.

"Bosa battled a pair of nagging injuries throughout the season, eventually missing a crucial stretch for the 49ers—a loss that may have contributed to their second-half skid in 2024," writes PFF. "Replacing his impact on the defensive line is no easy task, and when healthy, he remained dominant, posting a 20% pass-rush win rate, a top-five mark among qualifying edge rushers."

Bosa certainly creates lots of pressure, and pressure is extremely important. But he also misses too many tackles. In 2024, his missed tackle percentage was a gaudy 20.4 and he whiffed 11 times -- more than any other defensive lineman on the team. He tends to slip and lose his balance when the quarterback scrambles.

Bosa is one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. If his play continues to dip next season, the 49ers should trade him before his value drops.

