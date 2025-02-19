ESPN Radio Host Recommends 49ers Extend Brock Purdy
NEW ORLEANS -- Brock Purdy is the main topic of discussion for the 49ers this offseason. He is eligible for a contract extension, which raises countless debates.
There are plenty of perspectives on Purdy's potential extension with the 49ers. That is why I had to ask a dear friend of mine, Qiant "Your Boy Q" Myers of ESPN Radio, to give me his thoughts on whether or not the 49ers should extend Purdy and what the value of it should be.
“I think that the 49ers need to pay him,” said Myers. “He saved jobs. Like, think about that. Normally, if you have a guy that you trade up for, like, they trade up for trade Lance, and he works out to be nothing like he was, and then you give him away to the Dallas Cowboys for a cup of coffee... you're fired."
Myers brings up an excellent point. Purdy saved jobs. Had the 49ers not lucked into him after whiffing massively on Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan and/or John Lynch would've been shown the door. I think Lynch would've been the one gone, while Shanahan stays on a hot seat.
Extending Purdy is fine and all, but it is his value that is the real issue. Purdy and his agent will surely push for a lucrative contract extension. The 49ers must not oblige him on that. He is coming off the worst season of his career. He's in no position to demand top dollar. I'm in agreement with Myers on extending Purdy. It all comes down to what the money will be.
"I like Purdy a lot. I think he could really provide, especially with Kyle Shanahan. I think he could do some really good things," Myers said. "I think that they should pay him. Now, the question is, how much? I would be more comfortable if it was Patrick Mahomes money.
"35-40 million, I'd be really comfortable with. He's not gonna sign for that. So, I mean, I think the 49ers have to have to swallow the pill, man, and just just pay the money. Because if you don't have a quarterback, what do you have, right?"
So, Myers thinks the 49ers are going to be forced to pay him. I disagree with him. The 49ers should keep Purdy in the $40 million range. If they can get him on a $50 million annual salary while keeping his total guarantees at $175 million (the real money), it will be fair. Purdy will get more in guarantees than Jared Goff, but a little less than Jalen Hurts.
Goff is making $53 million per year, while Hurts makes $51 million. This is more than a fair deal for Purdy considering he isn't coming off an impressive season. The 49ers must not "swallow the pill" as Myers says. If Purdy says that offer or similar isn't enough, tell him to kick rocks. He can play out the final year of his deal.
A player coming off a down year doesn't get to sign a lucrative contract extension. The franchise tag is an option for the 49ers if he plays well in the final year. Purdy has zero leverage here. The 49ers hold all the cards, and they shouldn't cave into his demands.
