The 49ers Required Brandon Aiyuk to Attend their Preseason Finale
Every time it seems like the Brandon Aiyuk saga might end, it keeps going.
Last night, he showed up with the 49ers to their preseason finale in Las Vegas against the Raiders. Surely, this was a sign that he and the 49ers were close to agreeing on a long-term contract extension.
But no extension has been announced. And after the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Aiyuk's presence had nothing to do with business.
"Anyone who’s on our team, we want them to make the trip, especially if we think they’re healthy and stuff," Shanahan said. "So, that’s why we had him do it."
TRANSLATION: The 49ers probably threatened to fine Aiyuk if he didn't come to the game. He currently is holding in as opposed to holding out so he can avoid $50,000 daily fines. And the team has said that Aiyuk has a sore neck and a sore back. But now Shanahan is saying that the 49ers think Aiyuk is healthy. So it sounds like they expect him to start practicing soon or face fines regardless of whether he has signed an extension.
Judging by Aiyuk's presence at the game and his unwillingness to pay any fines this offseason, I'm guessing he'll practice soon if the 49ers force him to. He can't say he has a sore neck and back forever.
I still believe this saga will drag on until just before the regular season starts. Both sides have all the incentive in the world to wait until the deadline before making a decision.